Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,668 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,352,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,580,000 after buying an additional 4,192,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,478,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,947,000 after buying an additional 4,023,702 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,659.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after buying an additional 3,095,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,065,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,902,000 after buying an additional 2,775,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,751,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,238,000 after buying an additional 2,450,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

