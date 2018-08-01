Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,075,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,144,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,830,000 after acquiring an additional 49,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,011,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,214,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,839,000 after acquiring an additional 111,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,879.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,706 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,673. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $234.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.07 and a fifty-two week high of $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

