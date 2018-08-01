Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 48.0507176926893 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn opened at $24.52 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLK shares. Macquarie raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Nomura raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

