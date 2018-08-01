Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (TLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,967 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 29th total of 837,773 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn opened at $24.52 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLK. Nomura raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 120.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 13.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 8.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 13.1% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 65,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

