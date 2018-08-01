Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

NYSE:VIV opened at $11.04 on Monday. Telefonica Brasil has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.71%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.