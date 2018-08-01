Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIV. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Telefonica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefonica Brasil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Telefonica Brasil opened at $11.04 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 163,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

