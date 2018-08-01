Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Holdings Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,838 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “$8.27” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

