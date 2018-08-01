Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (TGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.21 million. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

