Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (TGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.65

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 8146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

TGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.21 million. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. research analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 112,629 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

