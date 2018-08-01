Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “focus stock” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

Teck Resources traded down C$1.55, hitting C$32.38, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,317,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$19.27 and a one year high of C$38.66.

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

