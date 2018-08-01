TechTarget (TTGT) Stock Price Down 8%

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 759,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 293,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 target price on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $804.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.43.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, President Kevin Beam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,805.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $62,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,394 shares of company stock worth $13,598,937 in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295,581 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 154,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

