Tdam USA Inc. Sells 6,196 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TECH shares. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE opened at $160.64 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $167.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

