Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,972 Shares of Brunswick Co. (BC)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1,186.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $222,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $226,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $291,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $1,027,735.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,748,564.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $912,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,988,288. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick opened at $64.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). Brunswick had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

