Tdam USA Inc. Buys New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.00 and a twelve month high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,023.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,958 shares of company stock worth $16,697,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research set a $225.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

