TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 76,363 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,363 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Dollar General worth $102,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,303,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,813,000 after acquiring an additional 425,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,863,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,076,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,774,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,050,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.97 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Shares of Dollar General opened at $98.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

