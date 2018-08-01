TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 921,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,523 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $124,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.13.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,257.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group opened at $144.83 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $119.77 and a 12 month high of $163.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

