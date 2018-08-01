Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $216.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.02 and a 12-month high of $220.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.8998 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

