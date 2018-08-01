T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Stake Increased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23,361.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $5,075,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $4,548,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 487,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,643,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,139 shares of company stock valued at $18,369,428 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

