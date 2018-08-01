T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Receives $117.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

T. Rowe Price Group traded down $1.81, hitting $117.27, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,284. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $81.61 and a one year high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $5,075,377.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $547,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,139 shares of company stock worth $18,369,428. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 23,361.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 178,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

