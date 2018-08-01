Synthetic Biologics (SYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03.

Shares of SYN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 568,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,886. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

