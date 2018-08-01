Syneos Health (SYNH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Syneos Health to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY18 guidance at $2.52-$2.80 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.24 million. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Syneos Health opened at $49.27 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

