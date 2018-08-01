Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
Synchronoss Technologies opened at $7.00 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $17.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.
