Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Synchronoss Technologies opened at $7.00 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

