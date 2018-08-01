Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $5,616,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 26.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 75,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,221,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises opened at $29.66 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $414.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.96 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

