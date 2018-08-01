SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “
Separately, ValuEngine cut SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.99. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. research analysts forecast that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.
About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc.
