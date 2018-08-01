SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR traded down $1.01, reaching $235.75, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $188.75 and a 52 week high of $246.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.99. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. research analysts forecast that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc.

