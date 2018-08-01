Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Price Target to $215.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.76.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals traded down $0.91, reaching $163.26, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,476. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $141.88 and a 1-year high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $108,911,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,097,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,877,973,000 after purchasing an additional 552,393 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,392,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 17,431.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 254,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,928 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,578.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 242,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 233,628 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

