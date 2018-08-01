Susan C. Athey Sells 1,547 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total transaction of $207,282.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,327. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $154.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.99.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.