Surgery Partners (SGRY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Surgery Partners opened at $15.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $719.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $417.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,523,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,305,000 after acquiring an additional 250,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

