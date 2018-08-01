SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Position Trimmed by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 169.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,748 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 31.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,755,000 after purchasing an additional 951,652 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 164.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 38.2% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 480,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens cut SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of SunTrust Banks opened at $72.07 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.96 per share, with a total value of $395,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,288.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

