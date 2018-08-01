SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for USG Co. (USG)

USG Co. (NYSE:USG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of USG in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USG. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of USG from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “$43.10” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

USG stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. USG has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). USG had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of USG during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other USG news, SVP Christopher D. Macey sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $58,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,013.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory D. Salah sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $296,881.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,202 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,617. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

