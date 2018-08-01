SunPower (SPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SunPower had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $449.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SunPower opened at $7.26 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $955.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.50.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,350,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 112,821 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 584,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 228,415 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. ValuEngine lowered SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SunPower from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Williams Capital increased their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SunPower from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.