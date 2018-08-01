Sun Communities (SUI) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of SUI opened at $96.96 on Monday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $271.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

