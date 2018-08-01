Summit Materials (SUM) Stock Price Down 16.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) traded down 16.3% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.01. 9,843,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 597% from the average session volume of 1,412,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $549.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.76 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “$25.50” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,074,125. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Summit Materials by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Summit Materials by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Summit Materials by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

