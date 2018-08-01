Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. Summit Hotel Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33-$0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.44.

INN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 398,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 14.10%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 2, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,250 guestrooms located in 26 states.

