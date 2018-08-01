Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.13 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33-$0.36 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.30-$1.36 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties traded down $0.02, hitting $14.13, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 398,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 2, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 83 hotels with a total of 12,250 guestrooms located in 26 states.

