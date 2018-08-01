Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Anthem worth $208,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 884.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total transaction of $4,820,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,962 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem opened at $253.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $179.40 and a 1-year high of $267.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.