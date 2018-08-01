Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 166,774 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158,753 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $170,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5,067.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $117,549,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,403,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,655 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,042.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,195,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,240 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5,747.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 679,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,846,000 after purchasing an additional 667,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

Bank of New York Mellon opened at $53.47 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

