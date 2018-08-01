Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 83,121 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $151,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $31,311.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,032.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $154,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,917.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,341 shares of company stock valued at $32,298,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals opened at $175.76 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

