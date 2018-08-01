Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,869 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned approximately 0.13% of Nielsen worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nielsen by 127.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Nielsen’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

