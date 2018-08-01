Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 154,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $237.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $214.64 and a 52 week high of $275.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

