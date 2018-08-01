Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreases Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lessened its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 479.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth $187,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.01. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $713,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.22.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

