Stryker Co. (SYK) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,905,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,819,000 after purchasing an additional 458,485 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Stryker by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,451,000 after purchasing an additional 428,789 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $192,896,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,031,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,986,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,214,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker opened at $163.25 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

