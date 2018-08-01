Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (RCS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 48.2586312544354 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund traded up $0.06, hitting $10.05, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 74,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,186. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Get Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

There is no company description available for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.