Store Capital (STOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Store Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Store Capital opened at $27.45 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Store Capital has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

