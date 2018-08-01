Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 50,633 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,633 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EQT by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,103,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after buying an additional 4,616,940 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,023,000 after buying an additional 2,691,650 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of EQT by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 924,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after buying an additional 819,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,595,000 after buying an additional 705,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 15,654.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after buying an additional 599,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 4,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.18 per share, with a total value of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $49.68 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

