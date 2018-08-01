Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $7.03 Million in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,488 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,000. Tapestry makes up approximately 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Tapestry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,352,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,273.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,059,773 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $108,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,851 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $130,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,181,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,253,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of Tapestry opened at $47.12 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

