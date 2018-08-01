Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle opened at $94.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $144.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.