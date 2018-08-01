Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of IAC/InterActiveCorp Put Options (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,229 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 810% compared to the typical daily volume of 245 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $12,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $147.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $166.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.17 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.35 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.