Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Shutterstock Put Options (SSTK)

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 589 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,033% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shutterstock stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.29. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.14 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 21.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 49.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

