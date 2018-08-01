STM Group (STM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.00

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 391288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.