Steven Madden (SHOO) Receives Hold Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 20th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 7,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $56.70.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $5,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,777.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,920. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.